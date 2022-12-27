December 27. Today's Birthdays

Prominent turkologist, author of the first Kazakh grammar for primary schools and textbooks for Kazakhstani higher educational institutions Sarsen AMANZHOLOV was born in 1903 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Central Asian State University. He dedicated his life to the Kazakh language, alphabet, orthography, vocabulary, and lexicology. He passed away in 1958.

Literary historian, recipient of the KazSSR State Prize and chief editor of the Kazakh Soviet encyclopedia Mukhamedzhan KARATAYEV was born in 1910 in Kyzylorda region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Leningrad Institute of History. He is renowned for his translations of the Russian novels into the Kazakh language. He served two sentences in 1938-1948 and 1951-1955 in the Gulag labor camps. He passed away in 1995.

Actor and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhan MUSSIN was born in 1913 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Almaty Agricultural Institute. He began his acting career at the Semipalatinsk Kazakh Drama Theater in 1934 and played many memorable characters on stage. Mussin passed away in 1999.

Kazakhstani scientist, Doctor of Technical Science, professor, member of the KazSSR Academy of Science Abylkas SAGINOV was born in 1915 in Pavlodar region. He was a graduate of the Karaganda Mining College and the Dnepropetrovsk Mining Institute. He passed away in 2006.