December 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of December.

– prominent scholar-Turkologist, one of the founders of Kazakh linguistics, author of the first Kazakh grammar book for elementary school, textbooks and programs for universities.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Central Asian University.

The modern alphabet of the Kazakh language and the basic orthographic rules adopted at the session of the Supreme Council in November 1940 were designed by Sarsen Amanzholov in his work «The new alphabet and orthography of Kazakh literary language (based on the Russian alphabet)».

– literary scholar, critic, honored worker of science of the Kazakh SSR, winner of the Kaz SSR State Prize, Valikhanov Prize of the Kaz SSR Science Academy, chief editor of the Kazakh Soviet Encyclopedia.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, postgraduate studies at the Leningrad Institute of History, Philology, and Literature.

Karatayev authored a number of works on the problems of literary theory, modern Soviet literature, and literary critics of Kazakhstan.

He penned many books on Kazakh literature for schools and universities, textbooks. Karatayev was among one of the three authors who wrote the third volume of the six-volume book «The history of Kazakh literature», editor-in-chief and one of the main authors of the Russian edition of the history of Kazakh literature of the Soviet period.

– actor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

– Kazakh scholar, doctor in technical science, prof, academician of the Kaz SSr Science Academy, Hero of the Socialist Labor.

– Deputy Director of the Li8brary of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Born in Yereimentau city, Tselinograd region, she graduated form the Akmola State Pedagogical University.

She took up her current post in May 2017.