December 27. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of December.

NAMES

Prominent turkologist, author of the first Kazakh grammar for primary schools and textbooks for Kazakhstani higher educational institutions Sarsen AMANZHOLOV was born in 1903 in East Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Central Asian State University. He dedicated his life to the Kazakh language, its alphabet, orthography, vocabulary, lexicology and more. He passed away in 1958.

Literary historian, recipient of the KazSSR State Prize and chief editor of the Kazakh Soviet encyclopedia Mukhamedzhan KARATAYEV was born in 1910 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Leningrad Institute of History. He is renowned for his translations of the Russian novels into the Kazakh language. He served two sentences in 1938-1948 and 1951-1955 in the Gulag labor camps. He passed away in 1995.

Actor and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhan MUSSIN was born in 1913 in Pavlodar region. He was a graduate of the Almaty Agricultural Institute. He began his acting career at the Semipalatinsk Kazakh Drama Theater in 1934. He played many memorable characters on stage. Mussin passed away in 1999.

Kazakhstani scientist, professor, member of the KazSSR Academy of Science Abylkas SAGINOV was born in 1915 in Pavlodar region. He was a graduate of the Karaganda Mining College and the Dnepropetrovsk Mining Institute. He passed away in 2006.

Director of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum «Azret Sultan» Nurbolat AKHMETZHANOV was born in 1963 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata State Conservatory named after Kurmangazy and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Throughout his professional career he held many notable posts at the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions where he was responsible for the development of culture. He took up his recent post in 2017.

Deputy Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Botagoz KAIPOVA was born in 1971 in Tselinograd region. She is a graduate of the Akmola State Pedagogic Institute. Throughout her professional career Ms Kaipova held various posts at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Presidential Administration, and the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She took up her recent post in May 2017.
