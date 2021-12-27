Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 27.

    EVENTS

    1924 – The meeting of the Russian Geographical Society in memory of Abai is held.

    2005 – «The 10th anniversary of the Kazakh Parliament» medal is established.

    2011 – The members of the Kazakhstani expedition plant the skyblue flag of Kazakhstan in the southernmost point of the planet.

    2014 – Commander of the Military Contingent of the UN Mission in West Sahara Mayor General Imam Edy Mulyono notes the contribution of the Kazakh «blue berets» in ensuring the peaceful life in West Sahara during the meeting summing up the outcomes of the Mission in 2014.

    2017 – Kazinform international news agency and National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan sign a memorandum of cooperation.

    2020 – The cordel literature in the form of rhymes titled «Words are the key to ajar doors» by José Washington de Souza aka Ze Salvador is issued in Brazil. Philosophic treatises and parable «The Book of Words» by Abai translated into Portuguese inspired the Brazilian poet to write the sextain turned out to be a poem not only about the life and creative work of the Kazakh poet but also about the achievements of Kazakhstan during the years of independence.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year