December 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 27.

EVENTS

1924 - The Russian Geographical Society holds a meeting in Semey to commemorate Abay Kunanbayuly, a great Kazakh poet, composer, and philosopher, and an evening organized in the city theater. At the event, prominent writer Mukhtar Auezov made a report on the works by Abay.

2005 - «The 10th Anniversary of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan» jubilee medal is established.

2010 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases into circulation the coins «Free-Style Wrestling. The 2012 Olympic Games». The coin face value is KZT100.

2011 - The members of the Kazakh expedition hoist the national flag of Kazakhstan in the South Pole. The journey took eight days to the southernmost point on Earth and five days back.

2014 – Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) Major General Imam Edy Mulyono of Indonesia notes the contribution of Kazakhstan «blue berets» in ensuring peace in Western Sahara at a meeting on summarizing the mission in 2014. Officers of the Kazakh peacekeeping battalion «Kazbat» Bakhtiyar Akbalayev, Temirlan Musapirov and Talgat Tasbulatov were sent as military observers of the UN mission to this country. Their main task was to patrol, monitor and report on the situation.

2017 - Kazinform International News Agency and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan sign a Memorandum of Cooperation that makes Kazinform the first news agency that was granted the status of NOC's official media partner. In the context of the cooperation, the main newswire of the country will provide the National Olympic Committee with information support, via SPORTINFORM Sports News Agency, in covering sports events with the participation of Kazakh Olympians, as well as all events under the NOC auspices.

2017 - The first issue of Rukhani Janghyru journal that focuses on main social matters is published in Kazakh language.