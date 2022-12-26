Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of December.

    Turar Ryskulov (1894-1938) – prominent political leader of Kazakhstan, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, participant of the 1916 national liberation fight.






    Makpal Tazhmagambetova (1983)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.
    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik ends year in ATP Top 40
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
    World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
    Popular
    1 World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
    2 Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
    3 Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured
    4 Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
    5 Pope Francis conducts traditional Christmas service at Vatican