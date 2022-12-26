Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 26. Today's Birthdays

26 December 2022, 08:00
December 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of December.

Turar Ryskulov (1894-1938) – prominent political leader of Kazakhstan, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, participant of the 1916 national liberation fight.






Makpal Tazhmagambetova (1983)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.
Related news
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in updated WTA Rankings
Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev talk over phone
Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
News Partner
Popular
1 World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
2 Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
3 Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
4 Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
5 Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured

News