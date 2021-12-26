Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 26. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of December.

NAMES

photo

Turar Ryskulov (1894-1938) – prominent political activist, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, member of the national liberation war in 1916.

Born in Vernensk uyezd, Semirechensk region, he graduated from the Merekensk three-year Russian-Kazakh school, agricultural college in Pishpek, and later the Tashkent Pedagogical Institute.

In early 1917 he organized the Revolutionary Union of the Kazakh Youth. In 1918, he was Deputy Chairman of the Auliye-Ata uyezd Council.

At the beginning of May 1937, he was arrested in Moscow. On February 10, 1938, Turar Ryskulov was executed.

Turar Ryskulov penned around 10 books, brochures, and over 100 articles.

photo

Darkhan Kanatbekov (1972) – head of the penam correction system department of Almaty.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Pavlodar Law college of the Committee of the Penal Correction System of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his current post in February 2020.



photo

Makpal Tazhmagambetova (1983) – Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in Almatyu region, she graduated from the Central Asian University.

In 2004 and 2010, she worked as a reporter for Kapshagai newspaper. Between 2011 and 2013, she was an editor at Knizhnik. In 2014 and 2021, she contributed to Zhetisy newspaper.

She authored a number of books. Her books were translated into different languages of the work, including English, Turkish, Tatar, Russian, and so on.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.


