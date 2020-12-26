December 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26 of December.

NAMES

(1894-1938) is the leading political figure of Kazakhstan, historian of the national liberation movement in the East, one of the first historians of Central Asia, participants of the national liberation fight of 1916.

Born in Semirechensky region is the graduate of the agriculture college in Pishpek, entered the Tashkent Teacher’s Training Institute.

Early 1917 organized the Revolutionary union of Kazakh youth.

Arrested early May 1937. Executed by shooting on February 10, 1938.

Authored more than 10 books, brochures, above 100 articles. The boulevard is named after Ryskulov in Almaty.