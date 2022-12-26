December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

26 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 26.

1931– Border Service Academy of the National Security Service of Kazakhstan is established as part of the Dzerdjinskiy USSR KGB Academy.

1960- Tselinnyi krai (region) is set up. It consists of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and former Kokchetav region. Its administrative center is the city of Tselinograd.

1980– Republican German Drama Theatre opens its doors.

1991– Kazakhstan and the U.S. establish diplomatic relations.

1995– The Constitutional Law «On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted.

2016– Kazakhstan, Russia sign the Concept of Cooperation at Baikonur space complex.

2018– Monument devoted to famous Turkic epos Köroğlu is unveiled in the Turkish city of Bolu. The author of the monument is Kazakhstani sculptor Murat Mansurov.

2019– Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin’s fight s ranked among top-5 fights of 2019 according to Boxing News magazine.

2019– World-famous Kazakhstani vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen is named the Best Artist of the Year in China.