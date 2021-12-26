Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 26.

    EVENTS

    1931 – The high military training establishment – the Academy of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – is set up at the Dzerzhinsky USSR KGB Higher Order October Revolution Dzerzhinsky Red Banner School.

    1960 – Tselinny krai including Akmola, Kokchetavsk, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions with the center in the city of Tselinograd is established.

    1980 – The Republican German Drama Theatre is opened.

    1991 – Kazakhstan and the US establish full diplomatic relations.

    1995 – The Constitutional law on the President of Kazakhstan is adopted.

    2016 – During the working visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Russia the Concept for cooperation on the Baikonur space complex, setting out the agreements between the two sides to jointly develop (modernize) the infrastructure of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and city of Baikonur, attract investments, create new working places, build housing, develop tourism, and implement new forms of economic ties during the lease period is signed. The main agreement was the implementation of joint space projects using the current infrastructure of the Cosmodrome, primarily, the Baiterek project.

    2019 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin’s fight s included in the top-5 fights of 2019 according to Boxing News magazine.

    2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen becomes the Artist of the Year in China.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year