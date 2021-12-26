December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 26.

EVENTS

1931 – The high military training establishment – the Academy of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – is set up at the Dzerzhinsky USSR KGB Higher Order October Revolution Dzerzhinsky Red Banner School.

1960 – Tselinny krai including Akmola, Kokchetavsk, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions with the center in the city of Tselinograd is established.

1980 – The Republican German Drama Theatre is opened.

1991 – Kazakhstan and the US establish full diplomatic relations.

1995 – The Constitutional law on the President of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2016 – During the working visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Russia the Concept for cooperation on the Baikonur space complex, setting out the agreements between the two sides to jointly develop (modernize) the infrastructure of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and city of Baikonur, attract investments, create new working places, build housing, develop tourism, and implement new forms of economic ties during the lease period is signed. The main agreement was the implementation of joint space projects using the current infrastructure of the Cosmodrome, primarily, the Baiterek project.

2019 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin’s fight s included in the top-5 fights of 2019 according to Boxing News magazine.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen becomes the Artist of the Year in China.