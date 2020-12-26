December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 26.

EVENTS

1960 - The Virgin lands region featuring the Akmolinsk, Kokchetavsk, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan oblasts with the administrative center in the town of Tselinograd (called Akmolinsk until 1961) is formed. It is abolished five years later on October 19 in 1965.

1980 – «Pervyye» (Firsts) play based on the play by Russian-German writer Alexander Raimgen about the relations between Kazakhs and Germans becomes the first play to be staged on the scene of the Republican German Drama Theater.

1991 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Unites States establish diplomatic relations, making the US the third country after Turkey and Russia to recognize Kazakhstan's independence after the collapse of the USSR.

1995 - Kazakhstan adopts the Constitutional Law «On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan» outlining the legal status of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2009 – Korsar ballet premieres at the scene of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana).

2016 - Kazakhstan and Russia sign the Cooperation Concept at the Baikonur space complex within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Saint Petersburg. As per the concept, the sides agree to jointly develop (modernize) the infrastructure of the space complex and Baikonur city, attract investment, create new workplaces, construct housing, develop tourism, and more. But, most importantly, Astana and Moscow reach the agreement to implement new joint space projects, especially the Baiterek one.

2017 - The National Library of Belarus hands over the collection of the facsimile edition of the Belarusian first printer Francis Skorina to the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2018 - A 70-m monument to the hero Koroglu is installed in the park of Bolu city, Turkey. The legend describes Koroglu as a hero of the people who struggled against unjust rulers in the 16-17th centuries. The monument was created by a prominent Kazakhstani sculptor Murat Mansurov.

2019 – One of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin’s fight is named among the top 5 professional fights of 2019 by British magazine Boxing News.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is named the 'Best Performer of the Year' in China.



