December 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of December.

Mustafa Shokay (1889-1941) – statesman, public activist, member of Alash movement, journalist, representative of the Kazakh intellectual community of the XX century.





















Khamza Yessenzhanov (1908-1974) – writer, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

























Fariza Ongarssynova (1939-2014) – people’s poet of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.







Makhambet Dosmukhambetov (1960) – statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

























Daniyar Kadirov (1975) – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

