Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-11-13сдальнейшимпонижением℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
       Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy

    December 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of December.

    Mustafa Shokay (1889-1941) – statesman, public activist, member of Alash movement, journalist, representative of the Kazakh intellectual community of the XX century.






    Khamza Yessenzhanov (1908-1974) – writer, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.







    Fariza Ongarssynova (1939-2014) – people’s poet of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.


    Makhambet Dosmukhambetov (1960) – statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.







    Daniyar Kadirov (1975) – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
    Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
    December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Roundtable meeting on development of New Kazakhstan held in Oman
    2 Kazakhstan reports 257 new COVID-19 cases
    3 Japan logs record 371 daily COVID deaths amid 8th wave
    4 Bird flu caused mass death of mute swans in Mangistau region
    5 2 killed, 8 injured in Islamabad suicide attack