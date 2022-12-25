December 25. Today's Birthdays

25 December 2022, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of December.

Mustafa Shokay (1889-1941) – statesman, public activist, member of Alash movement, journalist, representative of the Kazakh intellectual community of the XX century.





















(1908-1974) – writer, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

























(1939-2014) – people’s poet of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

(1960) – statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

























(1975) – Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.