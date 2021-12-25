December 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of December.

NAMES

Mustafa Shokay (1889-1941) – Statesman and public figure, member of the Alash movement, journalist, representative of the Kazakh intelligentsia of the 20th century.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he got his elementary education at the Russian language school at the Sulutobe station. In 1910, he graduated from the Tashkent gymnasium. Between 1910 and 1917, he studied at the Law Faculty of the St. Petersburg University.

In 1916, Mustafa Shokay was elected the Secretary of the Muslim Fraction of the State Duma of Russia upon the recommendation of Alikhan Bokeikhanov.

Upon arrival in 1917 in Turkestan he was one of the leaders of the liberal-democratic liberation movement, head of the party Shura-i-Islami (Council of Adherents of Islam) and editor of Birlik Tuy (The Unity Flag) newspaper.

In the spring of 1918 Shokay secretly left Tashkent and joined the opposition against the Soviet authority during the Civil War.

In 1921, he migrated to Istanbul, and later to Paris where he worked for Dni and Posledniye Novosti newspapers published by Russian emigrants and headed the Turkestan milli birligi (The National Unity of Turkestan) organization which had the goal of achieving independence of Turkestan.

Shokay together with Zeki Velidi Togan created Ieni Turkestan magazine as well as Yash Turkestan magazine that had been published in Berlin at the expense of the Polish government until 1939.

Mustafa Shokay was a great expert in Russian culture and knew English, German, Turkish, and Arabic languages.

Khamza Yessenzhanov (1908-1974) – writer, Kazakhstani State Prize winner.

Born in West Kazahstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, postgraduate studies at the State Art Institute in Leningrad.

Between 1936 and 1937, he headed the literature and folklore section of the Kazakhstani branch of the USSR Science Academy. In 1937 and 1938, he directed the Kazakh State Philharmonic, Abai Theatre of Opera and Ballet as well as taught the history of Russian literature at the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. Yessenzhanov was repressed in 1938 and he was rehabilitated in 1956.

He translated a number of works of Russian and foreign classic. Some of his literary critical articles on the problems of modern Kazakh literature were published.





Fariza Ungarssynova (1939-2014) – people’s poetess, Kazakhstani State Prize holder.

She was born in Guryev region, graduated from the Atyrau Pedagogical Institute.

Her first poetry book was issued in 1967 under the name of Solovei.

She authored a number of poetry collections, documentary story, literary critical articles about the creative work of Abdilda Tazhibayev, Mukaghali Makatayey, Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, and so on.

Many of her works were translated into the languages of the CIS nations and foreign countries.





Makhambet Dossmukhambetov (1960) – governor of Atyrau region.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas.

He took up his current post in December 2019.



