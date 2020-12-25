Go to the main site
    December 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25 of December.

    NAMES

    Mustafa Shokai (1889-1941) is the state and public figure, participant of the Alash movement, journalist, representative of Kazakh intelligentsia early XX century.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Tashkent gymnasium in 1910, studied at Saint Petersburg University in 1910-1917.

    Khamza Yessenzhanov (1908-1974) is the writer, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute, postgraduate studies at Leningrad State Institute of Art History.

    One of his novels was awarded the Abai State republican Prize. He also translated works of Russian and foreign classic writers into Kazakh.

    Fariza Ungarssynova (1939-2014) is the people’s poetess of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Guriyev region is the graduate of the Atyrau Teacher’s Training Institute.

    Her first book was published in 1967. She also translated children’s novels, poems, books into Kazakhstan. Many of her works were translated into the languages of CIS and non-CIS countries.

    Makhambet Dosmukhambetov (1960) is the Atyrau region Governor.

    Born in Guriyev city (today’s Atyrau) is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas.

    Prior to the appointment served as 1st Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan (2016-2019).

    Has been working since December 2019.

    Meirambek Shermaganbet (1972) is the Deputy Governor of Aktobe region.

    Born in Kyyzlorda region is the graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda Teacher’s Training Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    Prior to the appointment served as governor of Khobdinsky district, Aktobe region (2016-2020).

    He has been working since March 2020.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

