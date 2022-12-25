Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-11-13сдальнейшимпонижением℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 December 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 25.

    1979– Monuments of Ancient Taraz State Museum is established. Among the exhibits are Aisha Bibi, Babadja Khatun, Dauitbek mausoleums, Abdykadyr Mosque, Saka burial mounds of Ushtobe, Tortkul etc.

    2012– Astana becomes a laureate of the V Contest of the CIS and EurAsEC Urban Practices held in Moscow as part of the IV International Forum «Megacities of XXI Century: City and Children.»

    2012– Astana Solar daughter company of JSC NAC Kazatomprom is launched in the Kazakh capital.

    2017– International Woman Grandmaster Dinara Saduakassova is named 2017 Best Female Chess Player of Asia at the annual Asian Chess Excellence Awards Ceremony held in UAE.

    2018– The Council of Young Scholars is established in Kazakhstan.

    2020– Abai Special Room opens at the İskilip Museum in the Turkish city of Çorum on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh philosopher and poet. Abai Park is also unveiled there.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
    Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
    December 25. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Roundtable meeting on development of New Kazakhstan held in Oman
    2 Kazakhstan reports 257 new COVID-19 cases
    3 Japan logs record 371 daily COVID deaths amid 8th wave
    4 Bird flu caused mass death of mute swans in Mangistau region
    5 2 killed, 8 injured in Islamabad suicide attack