December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 25.

1979– Monuments of Ancient Taraz State Museum is established. Among the exhibits are Aisha Bibi, Babadja Khatun, Dauitbek mausoleums, Abdykadyr Mosque, Saka burial mounds of Ushtobe, Tortkul etc.

2012– Astana becomes a laureate of the V Contest of the CIS and EurAsEC Urban Practices held in Moscow as part of the IV International Forum «Megacities of XXI Century: City and Children.»

2012– Astana Solar daughter company of JSC NAC Kazatomprom is launched in the Kazakh capital.

2017– International Woman Grandmaster Dinara Saduakassova is named 2017 Best Female Chess Player of Asia at the annual Asian Chess Excellence Awards Ceremony held in UAE.

2018– The Council of Young Scholars is established in Kazakhstan.

2020– Abai Special Room opens at the İskilip Museum in the Turkish city of Çorum on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh philosopher and poet. Abai Park is also unveiled there.



