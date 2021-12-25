December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 25.

DATES

Christmas Day

Christmas is one of the main Christian festivities and an official holiday in more than 100 countries around the world. It is observed on the 25th of December.

EVENTS

1979 – Monuments of Ancient Taraz State Reserve Museum is founded. It consists of the Aisha Bibi, Karakhan, Babaja Khatun, Dauitbek (Shamansur) mausoleums, the Abdykadyr Mosque, Saka burial mounds of Ushtobe, Tortkul and more.

2006 – Akhmet Zhubanov, a 26-minute documentary, is premiered in Almaty. It features known and unknown pages of his life. Akhmet Zhubanov is the soviet music historian, composer, conductor, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, academician if the Science Academy of Kazakh SSR.

2012 – Astana becomes the laureate of the V contest of CIS and EurAsEC urban practices The city you want to live in held in Moscow as part of the international forum Megacities: XXI century: city and children.

2014 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev establishes the Order of Labor Glory.

2015 - Kazpost JSC releases a postage stamp dated to the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

2017 – Kazakh chess player Dinara Saduakasova is named the 2017 best female chess player in Asia at the 4th annual Asian Chess Excellence Awards in the United Arab Emirates.

2018 - The Council of Young Scientists is founded in Kazakhstan.

2019 – Na grani (On the edge) feature film directed by Kazakhstan’s Aldiyar Bairakimov is awarded the Critics Prize at the Olympia International Film Festival held in Greece.

2020 – The Abai’s Special Room opens at the scientific museum in the city of Çorum, Turkey on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh thinker, poet Abai. Besides, the Abai Park also unveils there.



