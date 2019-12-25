December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Timeline of major events for December 25.

DATES

Christmas Day

The Western Christian Church and some Eastern Christian Churches celebrate Christmas on December 25. It is one of the crucial Christian festivals and also an official holiday in more than 100 countries.

EVENTS

1979 - «Monuments of Ancient Taraz» State Reserve Museum was created. The museum includes monuments of ancient Taraz, as well as town planning and architectural monuments of the Auliye Ata period. There are the Aisha Bibi, Karakhan, Babaja Khatun, Dauitbek (Shamansur) mausoleums, the Abdykadyr Mosque, Saka burial mounds of Ushtobe, to name but a few.

2012 - The ceremony to launch commissioning works at the factory manufacturing photovoltaic modules of Astana Solar LLP, a subsidiary of Kazatomprom NAC JSC, takes place in Astana. On the first solar cell, President Nursultan Nazarbayev made the entry «The First Kazakhstan Module. Congratulations! N.Nazarbayev.»

2014 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev establishes the Order of Labor Glory. A holder of all three classes of the Order shall be equal to a Hero of Labor.

2015 - Kazpost JSC issues a postage stamp dedicated to the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

2018 - The Council of Young Scientists is founded in Kazakhstan. Its mission is to develop proposals on how to implement the state policy in scientific, scientific and technologic activities and commercialization of research and development deliverables as related to issues concerning activities of young scientists.