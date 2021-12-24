Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 24.  Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2021, 08:00
December 24.  Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of December.

NAMES

Bauyrzhan Momyshuly (1910-1982) is the legendary military commander, Hero of the Soviet Union, writer.

Born in 1910 in Zhambyl region graduated from the courses at the Leningrad Financial Academy, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the USSR Armed Forces.

Kaltai Mukhamedzhanov (1928-2001) is the people’s writer of kazakhstan, playwright and theater critic, merited worker of culture of Kyrgyzstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Lunacharskiy Moscow State Institute of Theatrical Art.

Salman Geroyev (1938) is the leading public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute.

Zhanbolat Aupbayev (1951) is the journalist, writer, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the international award Alash of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in XUAR (China) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Bakytzhan Sariyev (1971) is the head of the Public Service and HR Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1971 in Almaty city is the graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy, Karaganda Economic University.

Has been acting since July 2019.

Zhanat Zhakhmetova (1986) is the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University, Aberdeen University.

Has been serving since last February.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel