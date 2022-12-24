December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

24 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 24.

EVENTS

1944 – Abai opera premieres at the stage of the Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theater for the first time. It is based on the tragic story of the poet’s life.

2004 – The new Ak Orda presidential residence is officially inaugurated on the left bank of the Ishim River in formerly Astana. Its total area is 36,720 square meters.

2007– Almaty welcomes the first in history awarding ceremony of the Kulager Film Awards organized by the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union.

2009– The Islamic Republic of Iran unveils its Consulate in the city of Aktau. Its mission is to facilitate the development of friendly relations and trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran.

2012 – QAZAQSTAN TV Channel starts its broadcast from the KazMediaCenter.

2015 – A monument to Kazakh poet, writer, translator, and one of the authors of the lyrics of the national anthem Zhumeken Nazhimedenov is installed in Atyrau city.

2016– El Paso Times issues the pound-for-pound ranking of the best boxers. Then-WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan tops the ranking.

2018– Kazakhstan’s National Cultural Center opens its doors in Romania. The center is inaugurated at one of the ancient libraries of Europe. Its fund contains more than 13 million books. The goal of the center is to enable foreign readers to get acquainted with the traditions and cultural life of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Institute of Parliamentarism under the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

2020 – Give Me Sport features Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin into the top 50 boxers of the 21st century.

2021 – Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin sets two new records of Kazakhstan at the World Swimming Championships in the UAE.