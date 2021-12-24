December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 24.

EVENTS

1944 – Abai Opera is staged for the first time at the Kazakh Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

2004 – The official opening of the Presidential Residence within the new administrative center of Astana on the left bank of the Ishym River takes place. During the ceremony, then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the name of the new building – Akorda.

2007 – The awarding ceremony of the first national film prize Kulager takes place.

2009 – The Iranian Consulate is opened in Aktau.

2012 – The official opening of the new metro station Alma-Atinskaya which is the 187th and final destination of the Zamoskvoretskaya line takes place in Brateevo neighborhood, Moscow.

2016 – American newspaper El Paso Times issues the ranking of the best pound-for-pound boxers of 2016 topped by Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

2018 – The National Center of Kazakh culture is opened in Romania.

2020 – The Parliamentarism Institute under the Kazakh Parliament is set up.

2020 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin enters the top-3 of the ranking «The 50 greatest boxers of the 21st century» by Give Me Sport.