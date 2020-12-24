December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 24.

EVENTS

1944 – Abai opera is staged at the Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theater for the first time. It is based on the tragic story of the poet’s life.

2004 – The new presidential residence Ak Orda is officially inaugurated on the left bank of the Ishim River in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2007 – Almaty hosts the first-ever awarding ceremony of the Kulager Film Awards organized by the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union.

2009 – The Islamic Republic of Iran opens its Consulate in the city of Aktau. Its mission is to facilitate the development of friendly relations and trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran.

2012 – Alma-Atinskaya station of the Zamoskvoretskaya Line of the Moscow Metro is officially unveiled.

2012 – QAZAQSTAN TV Channel starts its broadcast from the KazMediaCenter.

2015 – A monument to Kazakhstani poet, writer, translator, and one of the authors of the lyrics of the national anthem Zhumeken Nazhimedenov is installed in Atyrau city.

2016 – El Paso Times issues the pound-for-pound ranking of the best boxers. WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan tops the ranking.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s National Cultural Center opens its doors in Romania. The center is opened in one of the ancient libraries of Europe. Its fund contains more than 13 million books. The goal of the center is to enable foreign readers to get an insight into the traditions and cultural life of Kazakhstan.