Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 December 2019, 07:00
December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 24.

2009 – The Islamic Republic of Iran opens its Consulate in Aktau.

2012 – Alma-Atinskaya station of the Zamoskvoretskaya Line of the Moscow Metro is officially opened.

2015 – El Paso Times issues the pound-for-pound ranking of the best boxers. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin holding the WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO Middleweight Champion’s titles topped the ranking.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s National Cultural Center is opened in Romania. The center was opened in one of the ancient libraries of Europe. Its fund contains more than 13mn books. The goal of the center is to enable foreign readers to get a closer insight into the traditions and cultural life of Kazakhstan.

History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev