December 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Timeline of historical events for the 24th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 24.

2009 – The Islamic Republic of Iran opens its Consulate in Aktau.

2012 – Alma-Atinskaya station of the Zamoskvoretskaya Line of the Moscow Metro is officially opened.

2015 – El Paso Times issues the pound-for-pound ranking of the best boxers. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin holding the WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO Middleweight Champion’s titles topped the ranking.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s National Cultural Center is opened in Romania. The center was opened in one of the ancient libraries of Europe. Its fund contains more than 13mn books. The goal of the center is to enable foreign readers to get a closer insight into the traditions and cultural life of Kazakhstan.