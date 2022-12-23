December 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of December.

NAMES





Member of the Alash movement Bizhan (Bizhanali) ZHANKADAMOV was born in 1889 in Uralsk region. He studied at a military college and the Kazan veterinary institute. After the February revolution, he became actively involved in the social and political life his home country. In 1937, he was falsely accused and sentenced to execution by a firing squad. He was fully rehabilitated upon the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan only in September 1992.





Composer, Honored Arts Worker of Kazakhstan Mynzhassar MANGITAYEV (1937-2011) was born in Turkestan region. He was a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Arts. He composed hundreds of musical pieces.





Olympic champion Olga SHISHIGINA was born in 1968 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, the Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport and the Kazakh School of TV Journalism. Shishigina is renowned for her successful track and field career. She is the winner of Kazakhstan, international, Asian, European sports event. Shishigina clinched gold in 100m hurdles event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She served as the Majilis deputy of the Kazakh Parliament in 2016-2021.





Kazakhstani director, actor, playwright and producer Akhan SATAYEV was born in 1971 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. Satayev is the founder of Sataifilm Film Studio and the Astana Film Fund. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2020. He was the President of JSC Kazakhfilm named after Shaken Aimanov in 2020-2022.



