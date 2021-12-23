December 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of December.

NAMES

Bizhan (Bizhanali) Zhankadamov (1989-1937) is the member of the Alash movement.

Born in 1889 in Uralsk region is the graduate of the Uralsk military college and the Kazan veterinary institute.

Mynzhassar Mangitayev (1937-2011) is the composer, Honored Arts Worker of Kazakhstan. Born in 1937 in Turkestan region (former Chimkent region) is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Arts.

Olga Shishigina (1968) is the master of sports of international class, honored master of sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan in athletics, Olympic champion.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport, Kazakhstani TV Journalism School.

Akhan Satayev (1971) is the president at the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

Has been serving last July.

Ruslan Iskakov (1980) is the Chairman of the Board of Export Insurance Company KazakhExport JSC.

He graduated from the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University.

He has been appointed to the post in February 2016.



