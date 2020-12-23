December 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of December.

NAMES

Member of the Alash movementwas born in 1889 in Uralsk region. He studied at a military college and the Kazan veterinary institute. After the February revolution, he became actively involved in the social and political life his home country. In 1937, he was falsely accused and sentenced to execution by a firing squad. He was fully rehabilitated upon the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan only in September 1992.

Composer, Honored Arts Worker of Kazakhstanwas born in 1937 in Turkestan region. He was a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Arts. He composed hundreds of musical pieces. Mangitayev passed away in 2011.

Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energy JSCwas born in 1966 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Kunayev Institute of Humanities. He took up the recent post in July 2018.

Majilis deputy and Olympic championwas born in 1968 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, the Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport and the Kazakh School of TV Journalism. Shishigina is renowned for her successful track and field career. She is the winner of Kazakhstan, international, Asian, European sports event. Shishigina clinched gold in 100m hurdles event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

President of JSC Kazakhfilm named after Shaken Aimanovwas born in 1971 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. Satayev is the founder of Sataifilm Film Studio and the Astana Film Fund. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2020.

Chairman of the Board of Export Insurance Company KazakhExport JSCwas born in 1980. He graduated from the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University. He took up his recent post in February 2016.