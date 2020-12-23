Go to the main site
    December 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 December 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 23.

    1994 – Kazakh Embassy opens in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

    1995 – The decree of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev having the force of the Law On privatization goes out.

    2002 – Kazakhstan and China sign the Treaty of friendship, neighbourliness and cooperation.

    2009 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper’s headquarters and congratulates the staff on the newspaper’s 90th anniversary.

    2010 – A solemn ceremony of opening an honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Kyushu, Japan, takes place in Fukuoka city.

    2013 – Kazakhstan establishes a new medal For personal contribution to book culture development.

    2014 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin sign a protocol on exchange of certificates on ratification of the Treaty of neighbourliness and alliance in the XXI century as of November 11, 2013.

    2015 – The Kazakh MFA develops a multimedia application Kazakhstan – the Great Steppe country in Kazakh, Russian and English.

    2016 – Kazakhstan and Iran sign an agreement on facilitation of mutual group packaged tours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

