December 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

23 December 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 23.

1994 – Kazakh Embassy opens in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

1995 – The decree of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev having the force of the Law On privatization goes out.

2002 – Kazakhstan and China sign the Treaty of friendship, neighbourliness and cooperation.

2009 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper’s headquarters and congratulates the staff on the newspaper’s 90th anniversary.

2010 – A solemn ceremony of opening an honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Kyushu, Japan, takes place in Fukuoka city.

2013 – Kazakhstan establishes a new medal For personal contribution to book culture development.

2014 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin sign a protocol on exchange of certificates on ratification of the Treaty of neighbourliness and alliance in the XXI century as of November 11, 2013.

2015 – The Kazakh MFA develops a multimedia application Kazakhstan – the Great Steppe country in Kazakh, Russian and English.

2016 – Kazakhstan and Iran sign an agreement on facilitation of mutual group packaged tours.


