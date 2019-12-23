December 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 23.

EVENTS

1994 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is officially unveiled in Bishkek.

1994 – The Kazakh secondary school №12 in Almaty is named after Shokan Ualikhanov.

2002 – The Treaty of Friendship, Neighborliness and Cooperation is signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China. The countries agree to develop and strengthen good neighborliness, friendship and mutually profitable cooperation.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the headquarters of the Yegemen Kazakhstan republican newspaper and congratulates the staff on the 90th anniversary.

2010 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in the Japanese city of Fukuoka.

2014 – In Moscow, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign the Protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st century as of November 11, 2013.

2016 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran sign the agreement on simplification of mutual tourist trips.