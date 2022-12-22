December 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of December.

NAMES

Baktygerei Kulmanov (1859-1919) – one of the known leaders of the Alash movement, member of Alash Orda government, deputy of the 1st and 2nd State Duma, famous orientalist.

He was born in the village of Nikolskoye, Bokei orda, Astrakhan region. In 1887, he graduated from the St. Petersburg Imperial University. In 1888, Kulmanov gained his master’s degree, becoming the first Kazakh to receive a title of candidate of sciences.

Baktygerei Kulmanov was one of the three candidates for Chairman of the Alash government. He represented the Alash party in Bukei order in West Kazakhstan region. After the February revolution he was elected the Commissar of the Kazakh National Autonomy.

Omarkhan Oksikbayev (1954) – Kazakh statesman and political figure.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

Marat Akhmetzhanov (1964) – Kazakh Internal Affairs Minister.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.

Balgul Raisova (1969) – advisor to the Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Karaganda State University, Hertfordshire College, and Ulagat Almaty University.

She took up her current post in 2020.

Zhanel Kushukova (1977) – Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Petropavlovsk city, she is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

She was appointed to her current post in 2019.

Dinara Zakiyeva (1982) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Beijing Language and Culture Institute, Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Interior Ministry, and received her MBA degree from the Hult International Business School.



