December 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of December.

NAMES

Baktygerey Kulmanov (1859-1919) is one of the famous leaders of Alash moevmente, member of the Alashorda government, deputy of the 1st and 2nd state duma, well-known orientalist.

Born in Astrakhan region is the graduate of the Imperial University in Saint Petersburg. He is the first Kazakh to receive the title of candidate of science.

Omarkhan Oksikbayev (1954) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of VI convocation, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

In 2012-2016 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of V convocation.

Has been working since March 2016.

Makhmetgali Sarybekov (1956) is the rector of Dulati Taraz State University.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Dzambul Teacher’s Training Institute.

Prior to the appointment served as Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan (2009-2012).

Has been acting since 2012.

Marat Akhmetzhanov (1964) is the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhezkazgan (today’s Karaganda) region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Prior to the appointment worked as head of the department of national anti-corruption bureau of Atyrau region.

Has been acting since June 2016.

Balgul Raissova (1969) is the member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Karaganda State University, North Hertfordshire College, Ulagat Almaty University.

Has been working since February 2016.

Azat Bekturov (1976) is the director general at Kazaeronavigation.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Golden Gate University, The University of California, Berkeley.

Earlier held the post of Vice Minister of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan (2006-2014).

Zhanel Kushukova (1977) is the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Petropavlovsk is the graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Worked as the director of foreign trade policy development department of Kazakh national Economy Ministry (2010-2019).

Has been working since 2019.



