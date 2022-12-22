December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

22 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 22.

EVENTS

1998 – The National Commission for Family and Women’s Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established in order to protect the interests of families and ensure women’s participation in the political, economic and cultural life of the country.

2000 – The first issue of children’s magazine Aigolek featuring Kazakh poems, proverbs, history and traditions is released.

2007– A memorial plaque in the memory of prominent statesman and politician Maksim Amossov is unveiled in Petropavlovsk. Amossov was the first secretary of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regional party committees.

2011 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues gold and silver coins called ‘The year of dragon’ as part of the Eastern calendar series.

2015 – The biggest-ever martial arts academy in Kazakhstan Qazaq Batyry is unveiled in Astana. Its total area is 850 square meters.

2016 – The first Kazakhstani ski expedition to the South Pole, consisting of Yuri Yushin, Ilyas Galimbekov, Daulet Sharipov and Magzhan Sagimbayev, starts at the Union Glacier camp.

2017 – The Republic of Kazakhstan participates in the open debates of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan during which the majority of participating states extend their gratitude to Kazakhstan as the first member of the UN Security Council from the Central Asian region to draw attention to the problems of security and development in Afghanistan.

2017 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Center is unveiled in the capital of Macedonia, Skopje.

2018 – The Chess Academy of the most decorated chess player in Kazakhstan, Dinara Saduakassova, opens doors in Astana.

2019 – The premiere of the Kazakh drama Zhaksylyk dedicated to the first Kazakh Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov takes place in Almaty.

2020 – The first geological museum on Kazakhstan’s mineral wealth is opened in Nur-Sultan (Astana).

2020 – A bust of the great Abai is unveiled at the UN Office at Geneva. The event is dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 75th anniversary of UN.

2021 – A mausoleum of Baitailak Batyr is inaugurated in Talshyk village in North Kazakhstan region.