December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 22.

EVENTS

1998 – In order to protect the interests of families and ensure women’s participation in the political, economic and cultural life of the country the National Commission for Family and Women’s Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

2000 – The first issue of children’s magazine Aigolek featuring the Kazakh poems, proverbs, and traditions is published.

2005 – The first copy of ‘Uly Abaiga adaldyk’ (Loyalty to great Abai) published in the Kazakh language in the Russian city of Novosibirsk is delivered to Semei.

2007 – A memorial plaque honoring prominent statesman and politician Maksim Amossov is unveiled in Petropavlovsk. Amossov was the first secretary of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regional party committees.

2011 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues gold and silver coins called ‘The year of dragon’.

2015 – The biggest-ever martial arts academy in Kazakhstan Qazaq Batyry opens doors in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan). Its total area is 850 square meters.

2016 – The first Kazakhstani ski expedition to the South Pole kicks off from the Union Glacier camp.

2017 – Kazakhstan participates in the open debates of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan during which the majority of participating states extend their gratitude to Kazakhstan as the first member of the UN Security Council from the Central Asian region to draw attention to the problems of security and development in Afghanistan.

2017 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Center opens doors in the capital of Macedonia, Skopje.

2018 – The Chess Academy of the most decorated chess player in Kazakhstan, Dinara Saduakassova, is unveiled in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2019 – The Kazakh drama Zhaksylyk dedicated to the first Kazakh Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov premieres in Almaty city.

2020 – The first geological museum on Kazakhstan’s mineral wealth opens doors in Nur-Sultan.

2020 – A bust of the great Abai is unveiled at the UN Office at Geneva. The event is dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 75th anniversary of UN.