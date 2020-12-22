December 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 22.

EVENTS

1998 – The National Commission for Family and Women’s Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established to protect the interests of families and ensure women’s participation in the political, economic and cultural life of the country.

2000 – The first issue of children’s magazine Aigolek filled with Kazakh poems, proverbs, and traditions

is released.

2005 – The first copy of Uly Abaiga adaldyk (Loalty to great Abai) released in Kazakh in the Russian city of Novosibirsk is delivered to Semei.

2007 – A memorial plaque in memory of prominent statesman and politician Maxim Amossov is unveiled in Petropavlovsk. Amossov was the first secretary of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regional party committees.

2015 – The biggest martial arts academy in Kazakhstan Qazaq Batyry opens doors in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). Its total area is 850 square meters.

2016 – The first Kazakhstani ski expedition to the South Pole kicks off from the Union Glasier base.

2017 – Kazakhstan participates in the open debates of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan during which the majority of participating states extend their gratitude to Kazakhstan as the first member of the UN Security Council from the Central Asian region to draw attention to the problems of security and development in Afghanistan.

2018 – The Chess Academy of the most decorated chess player in Kazakhstan, Dinara Saduakassova, is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2019 – The Kazakh drama Zhaksylyk dedicated to the first Kazakh Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov premieres in Almaty city.