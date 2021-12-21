Go to the main site
    December 21.  Today's Birthdays

    21 December 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

    NAMES

    Sukhan Kamalov (1935-2018) is the pioneering explorer and discoverer of mineral deposits in Urals region, Dr. Sci. in Geology and Mineralogy, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.






    Nurmukhambet Abdibekov (1961) is the statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region is graduate of the the Moscow Mining Institute.

    In 2018-2019 worked as CEO at Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC. Since 2019 acted as the 1st deputy chairman of he Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

