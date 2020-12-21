Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2020, 08:00
December 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

NAMES

photo

Sukhan Kamalov (1935-2018) is the pioneering explorer and discoverer of mineral deposits in Priuraliye, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





photo

Nurmukhambet Abdibekov (1961) is the 1st deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is the Moscow Mining Institute.

Prior to the appointment worked as CEO at Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC (2018-2019).

Has been working since last August.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches