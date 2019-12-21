Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 December 2019, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

    NAMES

    Sukhan KAMALOV (1935-2018) – is a discoverer of mineral deposits in the Cisuralian area, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences and member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 84 years ago. He was born in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1959).

    Nurmukhambet ABDIBEKOV (1961) – is a first deputy chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 58 years ago in Arkalyk town, Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Mining University.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies