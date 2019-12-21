December 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of December.

NAMES

Sukhan KAMALOV (1935-2018) – is a discoverer of mineral deposits in the Cisuralian area, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences and member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 84 years ago. He was born in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1959).

Nurmukhambet ABDIBEKOV (1961) – is a first deputy chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 58 years ago in Arkalyk town, Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Mining University.