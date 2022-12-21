December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

21 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 21.

EVENTS

1868– Akmola region is established uniting five districts, including Akmolinsk, Omsk, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau and Sarysu.

1991 – The Alma-Ata Declaration is inked by leaders of the CIS member states outlining its goals and principles.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan passes the Law «On Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Tel-Aviv, Israel following the establishment of diplomatic ties between two nations.

2010 – «The Words of Wisdom» and poems of the great Abai are translated into the German language and published to familiarize the global community with the Kazakh culture.

2013 – Five projects of students of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University are featured among the best at the 3rd International Architecture and Construction Festival in the Turkish capital of Istanbul. The festival brings together 100 representatives of 48 universities from 11 countries who present some 260 works.

2018 – The Astana International Exchange (AIX) becomes a full member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges which consists of 33 members from Europe, Asia and Mediterranean Basin.

2019 – President of Kazakhfilm Film Studio Arman Assenov becomes a member of the Executive Committee of the Cinematographers Association of the Turkic World.

2019 – The closing ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan takes place at the Uzbekistan Palace in Tashkent.

2020 – 25 schoolchildren from Astana win the top prize at the international competition of research projects within the framework of the MOSTRATEC educational exhibition in Brazil.

2021– Representative office of the Military Attache under the Embassy of the Czech Republic is unveiled in Kazakhstan.