December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 21.

EVENTS

1868 – Akmola region is established comprising five districts, including Akmolinsk, Omsk, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau and Sarysu.

1991 – The Alma-Ata Declaration is signed by leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, joining the CIS.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On prosecutor’s office of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

2010 – «The Words of Wisdom» and poems of the great Abai are translated into German and published to familiarize the global community with the Kazakh culture.

2010 – Kazakhstani singer and producer Kydyrali Bolmanov is honored with the Royal Victorian Order. He becomes the first Kazakhstani cultural figure to receive the honor.

2013 – Five projects of students of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University are featured among the best at the 3rd International Architecture and Construction Festival in Istanbul, Turkey. The festival brought together 100 representatives of 48 universities from 11 countries who presented 260 works.

2018 – The Astana International Exchange (AIX) becomes a full member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges which units 33 members from Europe, Asia and Mediterranean Basin.

2019 – President of Kazakhfilm Film Studio Arman Assenov becomes a member of the Executive Committee of the Cinematographers Association of the Turkic World.

2019 – The closing ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan is held at the Uzbekistan Palace in Tashkent.

2020 – 25 schoolchildren from Nur-Sultan city claim the top prize at the international competition of research projects within the framework of the MOSTRATEC educational exhibition in Brazil.