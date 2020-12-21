December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 21.

EVENTS

1868 – Akmola region is established consisting of five districts, including Akmolinsk, Omsk, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau and Sarysu.

1991 – The Alma-Ata Protocols, the founding declarations and principles of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are inked by leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, joining the CIS.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On prosecutor’s office» of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

2007 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev honored by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa.

2010 – The Words of Wisdom and poems of the great Abai are translated into the German language and published to familiarize the global community with the Kazakh culture.

2010 – Kazakhstani singer and producer Kydyrali Bolmanov is honored with the Royal Victorian Order. He becomes the first Kazakhstani cultural figure to receive the honor.

2013 – Five projects of students of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University are named among the best at the 3rd International Architecture and Construction Festival in Istanbul, Turkey. The festival brought together 100 representatives of 48 HEIs from 11 countries who presented 260 works there.

2018 – The Astana International Exchange (AIX) is approved as a full member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges which units 33 members from Europe, Asia and Mediterranean Basin.

2019 – President of Kazakhfilm Film Studio Arman Assenov becomes a member of the Executive Committee of the Cinematographers Association of the Turkic World.

2019 – The Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan officially comes to an end at the Uzbekistan Palace in Tashkent.



