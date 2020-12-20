Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 20. Today's Birthdays

    20 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of December.

    NAMES

    Dulat Isabekov (1942) is the Kazakh writer, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Platinum Tarlan Prize of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Nurgali Bilisbekov (1962) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, higher courses of the USSR State Security Committee, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

    Has been acting since March 2013.

    Yermek Alpysov (1971) is the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

    Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Zhansugurov Zhetyssu State University.

    Has been serving since last March.

    Nurlan Bizhanov (1976) is the prosecutor of Kyzylorad region.

    Born in Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Kyzylorda State Law University.

    Has been acting since April 2019.

    Yerzhan Zhienbayev (1981) is the deputy head of the President’s Administration.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Turan University.

    Has been appointed to the post last October.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region