December 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of December.

NAMES

Dulat Isabekov (1942) is the Kazakh writer, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Platinum Tarlan Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nurgali Bilisbekov (1962) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, higher courses of the USSR State Security Committee, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been acting since March 2013.

Yermek Alpysov (1971) is the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Zhansugurov Zhetyssu State University.

Has been serving since last March.

Nurlan Bizhanov (1976) is the prosecutor of Kyzylorad region.

Born in Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Kyzylorda State Law University.

Has been acting since April 2019.

Yerzhan Zhienbayev (1981) is the deputy head of the President’s Administration.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Turan University.

Has been appointed to the post last October.