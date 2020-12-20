December 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 20.

EVENTS

1928 – The central executive committee of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR adopts a resolution to transfer from Arabic letters to Latin letters.

1970 – Kyz Zhibek legenadry film by Sultan Khodzhikov comes out.

1991 – Kazakhstan adopts Law On citizenship of Kazakhstan.

2010 – Kazakhstan launches satellite broadcasting.

2012 – Kazakh Justice Ministry represents the Adilet information and legal system of legislative acts.

2012 – The unique atlas of historical, cultural and geographical monuments and sites is published.

2013 – The joint declaration on enhanced cooperation between Kazakhstani and the Council of Europe is signed in Brussels.

2013 – Almaty underground is acknowledged the best by the ESQR.

2018 – A book of scientific works Alash Orda: meaning in the history of the development of Kazakh statehood is published in Azerbaijanian.

2018 – One of the central streets in the capital of Jordan is named after Astana.



