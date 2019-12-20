December 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 20.

1928 – The Central Executive Committee of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR adopts the resolution on transfer of the Kazakh language from Arabic to Latin script.

1991 – Law «On Citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted.

2010 – The publishing house named after the King Fahd of Saudi Arabia donates copies of the Koran in Korean, Greek, German and Bulgarian languages to the Kazakh capital. In the year of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Saudi side presented hundreds of books with semantic translation of the Koran into Kazakh, Russian, Uigur, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz languages to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

2010 – Kazakhstan launches its satellite broadcasting in a test mode.

2011 – Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan becomes the first governmental body in Kazakhstan awarded with the certificate of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) which confirms the aspiration of the city administration to meet the European quality management standards.

2012 – A unique atlas of monuments and places of interest of history, culture and geography of Kazakhstan «From Altay to the Caspian Sea» is published.

2013 – A ceremony of signing the Joint Declaration on the expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe takes place at the representative office of the Council of Europe. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to sign a similar joint declaration with the Council of Europe.

2013 –Almaty Metro is recognized the best according to the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR).

2018 – One of the central streets in Jordan is named after the capital of Kazakhstan.