    December 2. Today's Birthdays

    2 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of December.

    Askhat Orazbay (1960)– Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    Born in the city of Frunze, Kyrgyzstan, he graduated from the Tashkent State University.

    He was appointed to his recent position in January 2019.


    Yerbol Zhangazin (1961) – Chairman of the North Kazakhstan regional court.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

    He took up his current post in November 2021.


    Bibigul Zheksenbay (1971) – deputy chairwoman of the National Qurultay (Meeting), President of the Club of Editors-in-chief.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Institute of the Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages..

    She was appointed to her current post in June 2022.

