December 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of December.

NAMES

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iranwasborn in 1960 in Kyrgyzstan. He is a graduate of the Tashkent State University. He started working at the Kazakh Embassy in Iran in 1994 as the first secretary. Afterwards he held several positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. He was appointed to his recent position in January 2019.

Chairman of the judicial chamber on criminal cases of the court of Shymkent city Yerbol ZHANGAZIN was born in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. He took up his recent position in October 2018.

Head of the Financial and Economic Department of the Prime Minister’s Office Berdibek MEIRBEKOV was born in 1962 in South Kazakhstan (present-day Turkestan region) region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Economic University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University. He was appointed to his recent position in August 2014.

Journalist, laureate of the Kazakh President Prize in the sphere of mass media, worker of culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bibigul ZHEKSENBAY was born in 1971 in East Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages. She worked for different newspapers, Khabar News Agency, Qazaqstan Republican TV ad Radio Corporation, and the Office of the Senate Speaker.

Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President (KazISS) Sanat KUSHKUMBAYEV was born in 1972 in Russia. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his career he worked as a first deputy director and a senior science officer at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2014.