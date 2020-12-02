December 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of December.

Askhat Orazbay (born in 1960) – an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Born in the city of Frunze, Kyrgyzstan, he graduated from the Tashkent State University.

He was appointed to his recent position in January 2019.

Bibigul Zheksenbay (born in 1971) – a journalist, winner of the Prize of the Kazakh President in mass media, worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in journalism, the Institute of the Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages, majoring in Document Control and Documental Control in Management.

Throughout her professional career, she worked at different newspapers, Khabar Agency, Republican TV ad Radio Corporation Qazaqstan.

In 2016, she was appointed a media advisor to the Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Sanat Kushkumbayev (born in 1972) – a Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

Born in Omsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in political science in 1996, completed postgraduate and doctoral courses in the Department of Political Sciences of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1999 and 2007.

Between 2006 and 2009, he worked as a first deputy director at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President. From 2009 to 2014, he was a senior science officer at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in August 2014.