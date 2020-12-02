Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 2. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 December 2020, 08:00
December 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of December.

Askhat Orazbay (born in 1960) – an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Born in the city of Frunze, Kyrgyzstan, he graduated from the Tashkent State University.

He was appointed to his recent position in January 2019.

Bibigul Zheksenbay (born in 1971) – a journalist, winner of the Prize of the Kazakh President in mass media, worker of culture of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in journalism, the Institute of the Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages, majoring in Document Control and Documental Control in Management.

Throughout her professional career, she worked at different newspapers, Khabar Agency, Republican TV ad Radio Corporation Qazaqstan.

In 2016, she was appointed a media advisor to the Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Sanat Kushkumbayev (born in 1972) – a Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

Born in Omsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in political science in 1996, completed postgraduate and doctoral courses in the Department of Political Sciences of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1999 and 2007.

Between 2006 and 2009, he worked as a first deputy director at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President. From 2009 to 2014, he was a senior science officer at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in August 2014.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named