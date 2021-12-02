December 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 2.

EVENTS

1992 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected as a member of the International Academy of Engineering at its meeting in Moscow, Russia.

2006 – KazBRIG, Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping brigade, is formed on the basis on KAZBAT.

2008 – The International Center of Cultures and Religions is unveiled in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2011 – A book ‘Kazakhstan’s Way’ by First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev depicting the challenging moments in Kazakhstan’s modern history is released in Uzbek in Tashkent.

2014 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Turkmenistan’s highest title ‘The Honored Elder of the Nation’ by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the 6th Women International Chess Memorial of Krystyna Hołuj-Radzikowska in Wrocław, Poland, surpassing women’s grandmaster Anastasia Bodnaruk of Russia as well as bronze medalist of the Women's European Individual Chess Championship Polish Monika Soćko.

2018 – The Center for Kazakh Literature and Arts is inaugurated at the Library of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID) in Madrid. After the inauguration ceremony the General Protocol between the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan and the AECID Library is signed.

2019 – The first Tourist Center in the country opens doors in Otyrar district of Turkestan region in Kazakhstan.

2020 – ‘The girl and the sea’ drama produced in Kazakhstan wins the Best Social Drama Award at the Silk Road Film Awards-Cannes in France.